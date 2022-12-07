WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Rising temperatures, drier conditions after foggy start

Atlanta is still socked in the fog on Wednesday morning as areas of mist and drizzle persist. Drivers are contending with reduced visibility of less than a half-mile in spots, and the day is starting out mild with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Temperatures will rise throughout the morning as a cold front approaches, Deon said, and warmer winds start to move in from the south and southwest.

“Right around the lunch hour we’ll be in the upper 60s,” she said. “Rain chances are not zero, but they are going to stay low. An isolated shower will be possible. Just keep the umbrella close by just in case.”

Deon expects the bulk of the rain activity Wednesday to be concentrated along the front, which will stall to the north of the city. This evening, she said the rain is going to start to break up. Another 20% chance of rain is in the forecast Thursday, but again Deon expects drier conditions in metro Atlanta than in the mountains.

More rain and highs in the 70s are in the forecast Friday, according to Channel 2.

