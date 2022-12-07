WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Rising temperatures, drier conditions after foggy start

Metro Atlanta will finally break out of this damp and foggy pattern Wednesday as temperatures rise to unseasonably warm levels.
Conditions will turn much drier for the afternoon, but a 30% chance of an isolated shower will remain in the forecast, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. The region will trade a cold front for a warm front Thursday, bringing in much warmer weather and the lowest chance of rain for what has been a soggy week.
“You’re going to see some nice temperatures over the next couple of days,” Deon said. “The clouds, the wet conditions have kept us cool, and even cooler than normal. Our average high this time of year in Atlanta is 58, but we have some 70s on the way.”
Wednesday’s projected high is 71 degrees, which is 13 degrees above average. Thursday should be the warmest day this week with a projected high of 74, and temperatures will return to the low 60s by the end of the weekend, according to the latest forecast.
Atlanta is still socked in the fog on Wednesday morning as areas of mist and drizzle persist. Drivers are contending with reduced visibility of less than a half-mile in spots, and the day is starting out mild with temperatures in the mid-50s.
Temperatures will rise throughout the morning as a cold front approaches, Deon said, and warmer winds start to move in from the south and southwest.
“Right around the lunch hour we’ll be in the upper 60s,” she said. “Rain chances are not zero, but they are going to stay low. An isolated shower will be possible. Just keep the umbrella close by just in case.”
Deon expects the bulk of the rain activity Wednesday to be concentrated along the front, which will stall to the north of the city. This evening, she said the rain is going to start to break up. Another 20% chance of rain is in the forecast Thursday, but again Deon expects drier conditions in metro Atlanta than in the mountains.
More rain and highs in the 70s are in the forecast Friday, according to Channel 2.
