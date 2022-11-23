WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Clear skies, dry weather in store for Thanksgiving travel

After a chilly start in the low- to mid-40s (and even a few 30s in some metro areas), Atlantans may want to trade in their morning jackets for lighter wear as temperatures are expected to climb close to 70 degrees by mid-afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Weather couldn’t be better for this afternoon,” he said. “Yes, the leaves are falling. Yes, all the colors of the leaves are going right now, but it’s actually gonna be a warmer afternoon. We’re going to kind of turn the page back a little bit towards maybe some early November or October kind of weather today.”