HAPPENING NOW: Crowds of Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson
WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER: Clear skies, dry weather in store for Thanksgiving travel

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

With sunny skies and warmer temperatures on the horizon Wednesday, it’ll be near-perfect weather for your Thanksgiving travel plans. But it likely won’t be the same on the return trip, so be sure to pack a raincoat.

After a chilly start in the low- to mid-40s (and even a few 30s in some metro areas), Atlantans may want to trade in their morning jackets for lighter wear as temperatures are expected to climb close to 70 degrees by mid-afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.

“Weather couldn’t be better for this afternoon,” he said. “Yes, the leaves are falling. Yes, all the colors of the leaves are going right now, but it’s actually gonna be a warmer afternoon. We’re going to kind of turn the page back a little bit towards maybe some early November or October kind of weather today.”

But the nice weather won’t last long. A slight chance of rain is in store for Thanksgiving day, and it only gets soggier the following day, so be sure to carry an umbrella for any Black Friday shopping plans.

The rain is expected to stay in the forecast over the weekend for much of the state, thanks to an area of upper-level low pressure moving in from the West, Monahan said. That means return travelers should plan to drive through rain, even if it’s only to the airport.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

