WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Another foggy start with cooler temps ahead

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

It’s another foggy, drizzly morning in Atlanta Wednesday, but there should be some peeks of sunshine as the day goes on.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid-50s but are expected to fall over the next few hours, dipping into the upper 40s by mid-morning before climbing back up into the mid-50s.

“That’s not bad for the start of February. No freezing cold air out there for us this morning,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Not much rain is in the forecast today. At most, some areas could see a few popup showers that should shut off as a cold front makes its way across the state, Monahan said.

Thursday is when more widespread rain will creep into the area. It’ll be a wet morning with off-and-on showers throughout the afternoon before heavier rain moves in by nightfall and lingers into Friday morning.

Friday’s rain should be gone by the time the sun comes up, Monahan said.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

