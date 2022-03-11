‘We just really want her home’: Missing Indiana woman’s family searches in Johns Creek

Breland, her 37-year-old husband, Xavier Breland Jr., and their 5-month-old had traveled from Indiana to Georgia to visit family in late February.

Johns Creek police said Thursday that she was last seen in Georgia at a home in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 24. Cell signals and surveillance cameras were used to pinpoint Ciera’s location in the Johns Creek area, authorities said.

Two days later, Xavier Breland reported her missing in Carmel, Indiana. In the missing person report, he said he saw her late the night of Feb. 25. Ciera has not contacted her family.

“We’re devastated, completely shattered with Ciera’s disappearance,” said Jeannie Bush, Ciera’s aunt. “It’s not like her to not call.”

Johns Creek authorities are working with Carmel police to investigate Ciera’s disappearance. The FBI and GBI have also been called in to help. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Ciera’s whereabouts.

Xavier Breland was recently named a person of interest in the case by Johns Creek police. He was arrested in Indiana on unrelated charges out of Coweta County and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Family members said the couple have been married for less than a year.

“There’s a lot of families who are torn up right now that depend on her,” Bush said. “She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. She’s a sister. She’s a niece. She’s a cousin. She’s a lawyer. She’s a dog lover.”

Ciera is described as 5-foot and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts, according to police in Carmel.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. In Georgia, contact Johns Creek Cpl. Eric Rozier at 678-372-8046 or email eric.rozier@johnscreekga.gov.