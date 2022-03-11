‘We just really want her home’: Missing Indiana woman’s family searches in Johns Creek

Shelby Campbell and Ciera Breland are cousins, but they also have been best friends since childhood. Campbell used words like “charismatic” and a “huge presence” when describing Breland.
Campbell, however, is struggling with how her cousin, who she called a “real spitfire,” could suddenly go missing.
“She is very much loved,” Campbell said. “We just really want her home ... We really miss her.”
Campbell and several of Breland’s family members met with Johns Creek Police Department officials Friday morning as they continue to search for the 31-year-old Indiana woman, who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. The large group, which included volunteers, gathered to hand out flyers containing details about Breland’s disappearance and bring attention to her case.
Several search efforts are also underway, ranging from a Facebook page titled “Where is Ciera Breland?” and billboards at some major Johns Creek intersections.
Breland, her 37-year-old husband, Xavier Breland Jr., and their 5-month-old had traveled from Indiana to Georgia to visit family in late February.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Johns Creek police said Thursday that she was last seen in Georgia at a home in the 10500 block of Highgate Manor Court around 7:15 p.m. Feb. 24. Cell signals and surveillance cameras were used to pinpoint Ciera’s location in the Johns Creek area, authorities said.
Two days later, Xavier Breland reported her missing in Carmel, Indiana. In the missing person report, he said he saw her late the night of Feb. 25. Ciera has not contacted her family.
“We’re devastated, completely shattered with Ciera’s disappearance,” said Jeannie Bush, Ciera’s aunt. “It’s not like her to not call.”
Credit: Courtesy of Shelby Campbell, cousin
Credit: Courtesy of Shelby Campbell, cousin
Johns Creek authorities are working with Carmel police to investigate Ciera’s disappearance. The FBI and GBI have also been called in to help. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding Ciera’s whereabouts.
Xavier Breland was recently named a person of interest in the case by Johns Creek police. He was arrested in Indiana on unrelated charges out of Coweta County and is awaiting extradition to Georgia.
Family members said the couple have been married for less than a year.
“There’s a lot of families who are torn up right now that depend on her,” Bush said. “She’s an aunt. She’s a mother. She’s a sister. She’s a niece. She’s a cousin. She’s a lawyer. She’s a dog lover.”
Ciera is described as 5-foot and 120 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts, according to police in Carmel.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. In Georgia, contact Johns Creek Cpl. Eric Rozier at 678-372-8046 or email eric.rozier@johnscreekga.gov.
About the Author