WATCH: Suspect wanted in unprovoked attack outside SW Atlanta homeless shelter

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Police are searching for a suspect who has remained at large since February when he was accused of attacking another man without provocation outside of a homeless shelter in southwest Atlanta.

More than two months after the incident, Atlanta police on Tuesday released video footage of the attack and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

The footage shows the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, calmly standing next to the victim before winding up and hitting him several times in the head. The victim, Timothy Struttman, was not visibly injured in the attack, according to an incident report shared by Atlanta police.

The incident took place Feb. 23 outside the Gateway Center, a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to people struggling with homelessness.

Struttman told responding officers he did not know the suspect, but he believed the attack might have been arranged by an acquaintance, the incident report said. Struttman told police he saw that acquaintance shake hands with the man after the attack was over. The acquaintance was kicked out of the Gateway Center for the weekend after the incident, the report said.

Struttman told police the attack may have stemmed for an earlier verbal fight between he and the acquaintance while they were at work helping set up for events at the Georgia World Congress Center, the report said.

When police arrived after the attack, the suspect had left the scene. Authorities have shared his photo and the video footage as they continue to search for the man.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

