WATCH: Suspect wanted in CVS armed robbery in SW Atlanta

Police released footage Friday of a suspect they say pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money at a southwest Atlanta pharmacy.
On May 30, the victim told officers he was working in an office inside the CVS in the 2200 block of Cascade Road when the gunman, wearing all black, knocked on the door at about 11:20 p.m., an incident report states. When the victim came out of the office, the report reveals that the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.
With a gun pointing directly at his face, the victim was unable to escape and instead complied and got about $190 out of the register, according to the report.
Police said the suspect then demanded that the victim open the safe in the office and retrieve more money. The gunman followed the victim into the office “while pointing the gun at the victim’s head and tells him, ‘You better not call the police or else I’ll kill you,’” the report states.
Surveillance footage shows that the victim was unable to open the safe and the two eventually walked out of the office. Police said the suspect then ran out of the store.
It was only after the robber was gone that the victim was able to call police, the report states.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can also give information through the website or by texting the tip to 274637.
