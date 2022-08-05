WATCH: Suspect wanted in CVS armed robbery in SW Atlanta

On May 30, the victim told officers he was working in an office inside the CVS in the 2200 block of Cascade Road when the gunman, wearing all black, knocked on the door at about 11:20 p.m., an incident report states. When the victim came out of the office, the report reveals that the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

With a gun pointing directly at his face, the victim was unable to escape and instead complied and got about $190 out of the register, according to the report.