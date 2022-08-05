BreakingNews
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
ajc logo
X

WATCH: Suspect wanted in CVS armed robbery in SW Atlanta

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
A suspect is wanted in a May 30 armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta CVS, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Police released footage Friday of a suspect they say pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money at a southwest Atlanta pharmacy.

On May 30, the victim told officers he was working in an office inside the CVS in the 2200 block of Cascade Road when the gunman, wearing all black, knocked on the door at about 11:20 p.m., an incident report states. When the victim came out of the office, the report reveals that the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cash register.

With a gun pointing directly at his face, the victim was unable to escape and instead complied and got about $190 out of the register, according to the report.

Police said the suspect then demanded that the victim open the safe in the office and retrieve more money. The gunman followed the victim into the office “while pointing the gun at the victim’s head and tells him, ‘You better not call the police or else I’ll kill you,’” the report states.

Surveillance footage shows that the victim was unable to open the safe and the two eventually walked out of the office. Police said the suspect then ran out of the store.

It was only after the robber was gone that the victim was able to call police, the report states.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can also give information through the website or by texting the tip to 274637.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Georgia’s longtime ticket manager resigns amid distribution process6h ago
Greg Street takes Kenny Burns’ afternoon spot at V-103
8h ago
Federal judge rules PSC election ‘unlawfully dilutes’ Black voting power
8h ago
Lawsuit filed against Equifax over credit scores
6h ago
Lawsuit filed against Equifax over credit scores
6h ago
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
4m ago
The Latest
Hunt on for hit-and-run driver after Lawrenceville bicyclist hospitalized
6m ago
Former postal worker pleads guilty to recruiting mail carriers in drug scheme
34m ago
2nd suspect arrested in fatal Memorial Day weekend shooting at DeKalb gas station
1h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
10h ago
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top