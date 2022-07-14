WATCH: Suspect sought after fatal shooting over phone in Henry County, cops say

The video shows the victim falling to the ground and staggering to get back up. Gray appears to walk away from the scene.

Lee identified the victim as Fitzgerald Carelus to Channel 2, adding that he is from New York but had been staying at a homeless encampment nearby with Gray. Carelus survived the initial shooting but later died at an Atlanta hospital, Lee told the news station.

Combined Shape Caption Jamil Hakim Gray Credit: Henry County Police Department Credit: Henry County Police Department Combined Shape Caption Jamil Hakim Gray Credit: Henry County Police Department Credit: Henry County Police Department

According to online records, Gray’s criminal history in Fulton County goes back to May 2013 when he was charged with statutory rape and registered as a sex offender in 2015. In July 2017, he was arrested in Fulton for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and other drug and traffic offenses, records show.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ike Harmon at 770-288-8407.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.