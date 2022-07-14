WATCH: Suspect sought after fatal shooting over phone in Henry County, cops say

A fight over a cellphone late last month in Henry County ended with a man dead, police said.
The suspected shooter, Jamil Hakim Gray, who goes by the street name “Blue,” is still on the run, police said. Henry police have obtained an arrest warrant for murder in the June 30 shooting.
Recently released surveillance footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting at a Chevron gas station along Ga. 138 West in unincorporated Stockbridge about 11 p.m. Police also released photos of Gray in hopes of someone recognizing him.
Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told Channel 2 Action News that the victim was sweeping at the station prior to the shooting. After about 10 minutes, Gray walked near the victim with a suitcase and the two got into a verbal fight about a cellphone, Lee said.
“Then at one point, the victim stands up. The suspect pulls a handgun out of his waistband area,” Lee told the news station. “The suspect points and shoots and fires at least one round, hitting the victim in the stomach area.”
The video shows the victim falling to the ground and staggering to get back up. Gray appears to walk away from the scene.
Lee identified the victim as Fitzgerald Carelus to Channel 2, adding that he is from New York but had been staying at a homeless encampment nearby with Gray. Carelus survived the initial shooting but later died at an Atlanta hospital, Lee told the news station.
According to online records, Gray’s criminal history in Fulton County goes back to May 2013 when he was charged with statutory rape and registered as a sex offender in 2015. In July 2017, he was arrested in Fulton for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and other drug and traffic offenses, records show.
Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ike Harmon at 770-288-8407.
