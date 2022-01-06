WATCH: Suspect flees in Atlanta woman’s car after snatching purse, keys

According to police, the woman followed the suspect outside and tried to stop him from leaving by standing in front of her car. Another resident can be seen on video chasing the man as he runs through the front door. Undeterred by the woman’s attempt to block her car from leaving, the man drove away and hit her in the process. Police did not say if she was injured.

No further information about the incident has been released, including the identities of the woman or the suspect. Anyone who may be able to help identify the suspect is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

