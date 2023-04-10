X

WATCH: Gwinnett police release video of cashier fighting off armed robber

Detectives asking for help in identifying suspect

Nearly two months ago, a masked suspect attempted to rob a Gwinnett County convenience store at gunpoint but was fought off by the cashier, escaping with only a fistful of cash. Now, Gwinnett police have shared video footage of the incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The robbery took place Feb. 13 just after 2 p.m. at the Food Mart at 4782 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said. Video footage shows that the suspect, wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask, blue latex gloves, slide sandals and blue socks, entered the store while the cashier was on the phone in the register booth.

Although the area around the cash register was enclosed, the door was open.

The suspect can be seen speaking to the cashier and pointing at the register. The suspect then pulls out a handgun and the cashier appears to comply with instructions.

After the cashier opens the register, the suspect puts his gun back in his pocket and starts pulling out cash. As the suspect continues to talk to the cashier and tries to lift up the register tray, the cashier makes his move and bull-rushes the suspect out of the enclosure. After a brief scuffle, the suspect runs away with the money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

