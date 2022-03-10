Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

WATCH: Dunwoody police officers knock down door, pull man out of burning house

caption arrowCaption
The Dunwoody Police Department responds to a house fire on Wilder Court around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Body camera footage released by Dunwoody police this week shows a wall of black smoke billowing out of the door of a burning house Sunday just as an officer kicks it in.

The officers were first to arrive at the home on Wilder Court around 3:45 a.m. after the victim’s wife, who is in her 90s, called 911 to report the blaze, according to police.

She met officers outside the house after she’d locked herself out, Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said. Her husband, who is also in his 90s, was still inside.

A few minutes later, the footage shows another officer, Eric Haviland, making his way through the front door and finding the man lying on the floor.

“Get over here! He’s over here!” Haviland yells to his partners.

Sgt. Josh Sanders, who kicked in the first door, and Officer Will Smith run over to help pull the man out and begin life-saving measures until medical personnel arrive.

“It’s really just instinctive at this point,” Sanders told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “We all take this job, put on the badge and realize we can be put in dangerous situations. We are first responders — we try to (be) there first and make the best decision possible.”

The injured man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, a DeKalb County fire official said. As of Thursday, he was stable, Dunwoody police said.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suspect sought after 2 killed, teen injured in Forsyth County shooting
7m ago
Husband of missing Indiana woman named person of interest by Johns Creek police
12m ago
Deliberations in former cop’s sexual assault trial to enter 3rd day
29m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top