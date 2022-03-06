Hamburger icon
Trapped resident injured in overnight Dunwoody house fire

First responders got the call about a structure fire on Wilder Court around 3:45 a.m. Sunday, Dunwoody police said. Officers were first to arrive and fund one resident outside while another was trapped inside the house.

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

Credit: Dunwoody Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

One person was injured in a Dunwoody house fire Sunday morning, according to officials.

First responders got the call about a structure fire on Wilder Court around 3:45 a.m., Dunwoody police said in a Facebook post. Officers were first to arrive and found one resident outside while another was trapped inside the house.

Police were able to get into the smoke-filled house, pulled the person out and began life-saving measures until medics arrived, the post read.

The person was taken to a hospital with cardiac arrest, a DeKalb fire official told Channel 2 Action News. The person’s condition was not released.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Featured
