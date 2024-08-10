SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Warm end to the weekend, dry conditions to continue

ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

By
0 minutes ago

Dry conditions and warm air will close out the weekend in Atlanta.

Parts of North Georgia will see overnight temperatures in the mid to low 60s, while Atlanta will be in the low 70s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. The humidity will be lower than what we’ve seen in the last few weeks.

Afternoon highs are expected to rise above average, with Atlanta reaching up to 93 degrees. The average for this time of year is 90.

There is a 10% chance of rain, but showers will primarily stay in Central and East Georgia, Lopez said. Dry conditions will persist until about the middle and late part of the week.

“Looking at the rain chances, again, relatively small for the weekend,” Lopez said.

In mid-August, the Perseid meteor shower peaks and is one of the best meteor showers of the year, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Perseid meteors often create long, colorful streaks as they travel through Earth’s atmosphere, NASA said. It is one of the most plentiful showers, with the potential to see up to 90 meteors per hour.

ExploreHow and when to watch the upcoming Perseid meteor shower

Showers occur when Earth passes through the debris trail left by comets orbiting the Sun, NASA explained. The Perseids originate from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. As this debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, it disintegrates, creating fiery, colorful streaks in the sky.

The shower will be active until Sept. 1, with this year’s peak expected on Aug. 13. The best time to see “shooting stars” is during the pre-dawn hours, though they can sometimes be visible as early as 10 p.m.

Skies are expected to remain clear through Sunday night, making it a great opportunity to view any meteors. Areas with less light pollution will offer the best viewing conditions.

Five-day forecast, Aug. 11, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

‘Comfortable mornings,’ clear skies for Perseid meteor shower viewing
Placeholder Image

Mostly clear skies this weekend make for good view of Perseid meteor shower
Placeholder Image

Metro Atlanta keeping hot and mostly dry trend for next few days
Placeholder Image

Prepare for strong thunderstorms in Augusta early Thursday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

State Rep. Devan Seabaugh charged with DUI in collision with cyclist1h ago
Armed suspect killed by police at Cobb Walgreens identified, GBI says
Ex-boyfriend indicted in death of Kennesaw State student
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 15 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties1h ago
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades