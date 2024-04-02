Veteran MARTA bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency

A MARTA bus driver died Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, transportation officials said.
The driver, who had spent 20 years on the job, had just left the MARTA garage on Hamilton Boulevard near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4:30 a.m., agency spokesperson Stephany Fisher said.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
There were no passengers aboard the bus, and it sustained minor damage when it crashed into a pole. The driver’s name has not been released.
“Grief counselors will be at Hamilton garage today and for as long as needed to assist and support employees,” Fisher said.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author