Veteran MARTA bus driver dies after suffering medical emergency

By
31 minutes ago

A MARTA bus driver died Tuesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, transportation officials said.

The driver, who had spent 20 years on the job, had just left the MARTA garage on Hamilton Boulevard near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport around 4:30 a.m., agency spokesperson Stephany Fisher said.

There were no passengers aboard the bus, and it sustained minor damage when it crashed into a pole. The driver’s name has not been released.

“Grief counselors will be at Hamilton garage today and for as long as needed to assist and support employees,” Fisher said.

