BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
ajc logo
X

Veteran Henry County deputy dies after becoming ill during training

Henry County sheriff's Sgt. Sean Free died Tuesday.

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry County sheriff's Sgt. Sean Free died Tuesday.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A 16-year veteran of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday while participating in training, the department confirmed Wednesday.

A spokesperson said Sgt. Sean Free was in a classroom when he became nauseated and was taken to a hospital. He was alert while on the way, the spokesperson said.

The department said social media reports that Free died as a result of heatstroke were erroneous as the classroom in which Free was training was fully air conditioned. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

“Out of respect to the family, please ensure that information is not dispersed about Sgt. Free without the direct approval and confirmation from the family or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement.

Free “was known amongst his friends to have a smile that lit up any room and as an outspoken proponent for his friends,” the sheriff’s office said.

Free’s dedication to his companions was “rivaled only by his dedication to law enforcement and his great faith,“ the department said. “Rest easy to our brother. We’ve got The Watch from here.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
Mo’Nique settles 2019 discrimination lawsuit with Netflix
2h ago
Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joining White House in senior post
8h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces bonuses for the city’s police officers
4h ago
Atlanta Mayor Dickens announces bonuses for the city’s police officers
4h ago
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
6h ago
The Latest
Cops: Hall woman lived with body of deceased fiancé for months, charged with murder
1h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
2h ago
Violent night leaves 2 dead in 6 shootings across Atlanta
5h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top