Veteran Henry County deputy dies after becoming ill during training

A 16-year veteran of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office died Tuesday while participating in training, the department confirmed Wednesday.
A spokesperson said Sgt. Sean Free was in a classroom when he became nauseated and was taken to a hospital. He was alert while on the way, the spokesperson said.
The department said social media reports that Free died as a result of heatstroke were erroneous as the classroom in which Free was training was fully air conditioned. The cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.
“Out of respect to the family, please ensure that information is not dispersed about Sgt. Free without the direct approval and confirmation from the family or the Henry County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said in a statement.
Free “was known amongst his friends to have a smile that lit up any room and as an outspoken proponent for his friends,” the sheriff’s office said.
Free’s dedication to his companions was “rivaled only by his dedication to law enforcement and his great faith,“ the department said. “Rest easy to our brother. We’ve got The Watch from here.”
About the Author