Vehicle involved in Savannah hit-and-run fatality found at Fort Stewart

The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in downtown Savannah has been found, according to news outlet WJCL.
A red Dodge Charger Hellcat, with Michigan tags, was located Monday at Fort Stewart, WJCL reported, citing the Georgia State Patrol.
One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt after they were hit about 11 p.m. Sunday at Bull and Liberty streets by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Savannah, WJCL reported.
The vehicle was found after someone called the GSP with a tip, according to WJCL.
The victims’ identities have not been released, according to WJCL.
If you have any information, please contact the GSP at 912-754-1180.
