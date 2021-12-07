ajc logo
Vehicle involved in Savannah hit-and-run fatality found at Fort Stewart

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident in downtown Savannah has been found, according to news outlet WJCL.

A red Dodge Charger Hellcat, with Michigan tags, was located Monday at Fort Stewart, WJCL reported, citing the Georgia State Patrol.

One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously hurt after they were hit about 11 p.m. Sunday at Bull and Liberty streets by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop in Savannah, WJCL reported.

The vehicle was found after someone called the GSP with a tip, according to WJCL.

The victims’ identities have not been released, according to WJCL.

If you have any information, please contact the GSP at 912-754-1180.

Rich Barak
· Rich Barak, the AJC's Content Curation Desk manager, leads a digital team that covers regional, national and international news with a focus on how it affects Georgians. Barak has covered everyone from Prince Charles to Timothy Leary. He can be reached via email at Richard.Barak@ajc.com, on Twitter at @RBARACK or by calling 217-722-0184.

