UPDATE: Woman dies after being pushed in front of car in hospital parking deck

Ten days after being pushed in front of a vehicle in the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital parking deck, a 78-year-old Atlanta woman has died from her injuries, according to police.
As a result, charges against the woman believed responsible, 69-year-old Gloria Franklin, were upgraded Monday.
Investigators believe a fight prompted Franklin to push Jacqueline Mixon. Franklin, of Powder Springs, was arrested after the incident and charged with aggravated battery. She was released from the Fulton County jail the following day on $10,000 bond, booking records show.
Around 9:50 a.m. March 1, officers were called to the sixth floor of the Collier Road parking deck, where a woman had been hit. Paramedics also arrived to provide medical care to Mixon, who was taken inside the hospital for additional treatment.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a female suspect and was pushed into a traffic lane,” Atlanta police previously said in a news release. “The victim was struck by a vehicle as a result.”
Mixon died from her injuries Friday, according to police. On Monday, Franklin was rearrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter, police said.
The driver who struck Mixon, whose name has not been released, remained at the scene and has not been charged.
About the Author