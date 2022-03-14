UPDATE: Woman dies after being pushed in front of car in hospital parking deck

Around 9:50 a.m. March 1, officers were called to the sixth floor of the Collier Road parking deck, where a woman had been hit. Paramedics also arrived to provide medical care to Mixon, who was taken inside the hospital for additional treatment.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a female suspect and was pushed into a traffic lane,” Atlanta police previously said in a news release. “The victim was struck by a vehicle as a result.”