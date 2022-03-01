Police: After fight in hospital parking deck, woman pushed in front of car

Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the sixth floor of the Collier Road parking deck, where a woman had been hit. Paramedics also arrived to provide medical care to the woman, who was taken inside the hospital for additional treatment. Her name was not released.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a female suspect and was pushed into a traffic lane,” Atlanta police said in a news release. “The victim was struck by a vehicle as a result.”