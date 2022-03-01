Police: After fight in hospital parking deck, woman pushed in front of car

A woman was seriously injured Tuesday morning after being pushed in front of a vehicle in the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital parking deck, according to police.
Around 9:50 a.m., officers were called to the sixth floor of the Collier Road parking deck, where a woman had been hit. Paramedics also arrived to provide medical care to the woman, who was taken inside the hospital for additional treatment. Her name was not released.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with a female suspect and was pushed into a traffic lane,” Atlanta police said in a news release. “The victim was struck by a vehicle as a result.”
A woman, who was not identified, was detained at the scene, police said. The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
No further details were released about the incident, which remains under investigation.
