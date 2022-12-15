11-year-old Jonesboro girl located 3 days after running away with unknown adult

When R’Kayla’s case was first announced Wednesday, investigators raised the possibility that she was traveling to Texas. However, Isaac said the girl was likely still in Georgia on Friday morning and she was found just a few hours later.

R’Kayla’s parents told Channel 2 Action News their daughter deleted her social media accounts and had not been answering her phone. They believe she met the adult on Instagram before running away, Channel 2 reported.

“Parents, we encourage you. Check phones. Check internet. You never know,” Kenicia Moss told the news station. “R’Kayla, we love you. We love you, girl. Come home.”

Her advice was repeated by officials at Friday’s news conference.

“Technology is ever-advancing, ever-developing new programs, new apps. So, one of the things is to be aware of what your child is doing on the phone, what apps they’re involved in or playing on,” Isaac said. “Some of these games do have chats. Just be careful.”

Although police had asked for help locating R’Kayla, they warned the public against derailing their investigators.

“Since this investigation has started, we have had many external parties interrupt or interfere with the progress of this investigation,” police said on social media, a point reinforced by Isaac on Friday morning.

Asked about people hindering the investigation, Isaac said, “They think they’re helping, but they’re not.”

Because R’Kayla left the home of her own volition, the case was never considered a kidnapping and did not qualify for a statewide Levi’s Call, Georgia’s version of an Amber Alert, Isaac said.

Police did not say how R’Kayla was found or if they had made contact with the suspect. It is not clear if the 11-year-old suffered serious harm while she was away from her parents.

Isaac said any potential charges have not been determined and would only be filed after the investigation was complete.