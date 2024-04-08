‘Unrepentant recidivist’ gets 90-year sentence in Gwinnett

After Moss was convicted, Superior Court Judge Angela Duncan noted his criminal history and lies under oath in her reasoning behind the 90-year prison sentence, which does not include the possibility of parole.

“(Moss) has continued to attempt to spread poisonous, deadly drugs throughout our community and has not shown that he would have a change of heart,” Austin-Gatson said.

The case against Moss began with a tip about potential drug activity at his girlfriend’s house in Lawrenceville in March 2022, according to the DA’s office. Drug task force officers staked out the house and saw Moss hiding bags under the hood of his girlfriend’s Jeep before driving it away from the home. Police pulled him over for a traffic violation and a K-9 officer alerted for narcotics while freely sniffing around the Jeep.

Based on the K-9′s alert, the officers searched the SUV and found fentanyl, methamphetamine and nearly 900 Xanax tablets, along with other illegal drugs. They also found a handgun hidden under the hood and a rifle in the trunk.

Later that day, officers executed a search warrant at Moss’ girlfriend’s house and found more drugs and guns. A later search of his phone turned up further evidence that he was distributing large amounts of drugs, including fentanyl and meth.

Moss was sent to prison five times before this conviction and was last released in June 2021. His previous convictions include crimes like drug possession, theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing or eluding police, and obstruction.