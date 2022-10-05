UGA freshman arrested, accused of making threats on Yik Yak

A University of Georgia student was arrested after police said he made threats on a social media app Saturday.
Freshman Stuart Harris was charged with terroristic threats after the GBI provided information to UGA police shortly before 10 p.m. that the 18-year-old from Virginia posted threats on Yik Yak, police said. According to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the threats indicated an “intention to engage in violence.”
Police were able to trace the social media threats back to Harris and he was located Saturday evening at his Brumby Hall dormitory, the report states.
By the following day, Harris was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail. Officers met him at the jail to inform him he was temporarily restricted from going to campus as the investigation continues.
“He has been removed from campus pending further disciplinary review later this week,” police said.
