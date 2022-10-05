UGA freshman arrested, accused of making threats on Yik Yak

Freshman Stuart Harris was charged with terroristic threats after the GBI provided information to UGA police shortly before 10 p.m. that the 18-year-old from Virginia posted threats on Yik Yak, police said. According to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the threats indicated an “intention to engage in violence.”

Police were able to trace the social media threats back to Harris and he was located Saturday evening at his Brumby Hall dormitory, the report states.