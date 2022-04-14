‘Two great men who loved their families.’ Clayton County father, son drown on fishing trip

Her mother, Vicky Harris, had initially gotten on the boat, too, Tymeisha said. But when the boat started to shake, Vicky decided she wanted out.

When her husband got a bite on his line, Vicky Harris watched helplessly as the boat shook again, tossing Calvin Sr. into the water, Tymeisha said. The 55-year-old man was able to grab hold of the side of the boat.

But then, the rear of the boat, where Calvin Jr. was seated, began to sink. The 32-year-old then jumped in the water.

“They both knew how to swim,” Tymeisha said.

With both her husband and son in the water, Vicky Harris yelled for them to help each other to safety.

“Please don’t let our son die! Please save our baby!” she yelled to her husband.

Vicky Harris watched as the two appeared to swirl in the water, arms flailing and unable to stay above the surface, Tymeisha said. Then, both were gone.

“My husband let go of the boat and tried to save his son,” Vicky Harris posted on a GoFundMe page. “He pushes his son up and then he went under. And my son went shortly after. And they both never came back up.”

Vicky didn’t get into the water because she doesn’t swim, so she called for help. Her son and then her husband were both pulled from the water by a dive team, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. Despite life-saving measures, neither man could be revived.

“Their bodies went into shock because the water was so cold,” Tymeisha said.

Now, the family is preparing to say goodbye to the father-son duo who died together.

“It hurts so bad,” she said.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Calvin Sr. is survived by another son and several other relatives. Calvin Jr. was the father of 14 kids, ranging in age from 3 weeks to 13 years, his sister said.

On Friday night, a balloon release is planned near the family’s Rex home. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta. Those attending the funeral are asked to wear Atlanta Falcons jerseys or the team’s colors. Both her father and brother loved watching Falcons games, Tymeisha said.

“I’m not ready for Saturday,” she said. “I’m really not.”