TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Heads up, evening commuters! Heavy storms in store

With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
Showers will pop up around noon and heavier storms are expected to roll in during the second half of the day, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.
With a high hovering around 70 degrees for metro Atlanta and North Georgia, the spring-like warming trend is a stark contrast to the frigid last week of 2022.
“It is going to be an active day,” Deon said, noting the potential for strong and severe storms.
The rain is coming in from the west and will start around late morning or lunchtime in some areas and will become more widespread shortly after. By about 4 p.m., a threat of strong to severe storms sets in for much of the area. People, especially commuters should be mindful of the weather today, as a threat of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, Deon said.
Before it’s all said and done, some areas could see between one and three inches of rain, with most of the rainfall affecting areas south of the city.
Once the line of rain moves across the state, a small break in the rain is expected but not for long, according to the forecast. Wednesday morning will bring another line of storms, which will be followed by a cold front.
That front will bring back more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s, the forecast shows.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
