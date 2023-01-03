TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Heads up, evening commuters! Heavy storms in store

Before it’s all said and done, some areas could see between one and three inches of rain, with most of the rainfall affecting areas south of the city.

Once the line of rain moves across the state, a small break in the rain is expected but not for long, according to the forecast. Wednesday morning will bring another line of storms, which will be followed by a cold front.

That front will bring back more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s, the forecast shows.