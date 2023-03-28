TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta turns cooler, drier after days of storms

Some clouds left behind the storm system could result in patchy areas of fog Tuesday morning, especially south of Atlanta. Dense fog advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. for several Middle Georgia counties.

A few more clouds could build in by the afternoon, when showers are 20% likely, according to Deon.

The recent rain has helped to knock down pollen levels, and Deon is expecting another pollen count in the high range Tuesday. Monday’s count was 625 pollen particles per cubic meter of air. Mold activity remains extremely high, however.

Rain chances will increase later in the week as temperatures rise. By Saturday, Deon is calling for a high of 76 degrees and a 70% chance of a shower or storm.

