TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta turns cooler, drier after days of storms

Rain is in metro Atlanta’s forecast Tuesday, but it shouldn’t be anything like what the region has experienced the past few days.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon does not expect any severe weather or even heavy rain associated with Tuesday’s wet weather offering. Passing showers on the Southside after the lunch hour could be an inconvenience, Deon said, but they should not alter any outdoor plans.
Conditions are much different at the start of the Tuesday morning commute than just 24 hours ago, when waves of heavy thunderstorms rolled across the state and brought damaging winds, hail and localized flooding. In Spalding County, a flash flood warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. in the area of Head’s Creek Reservoir after a dam overflowed.
Temperatures are much lower, too. After a chilly start in the 40s and 50s, Deon said most neighborhoods will reach highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta’s projected high is 71 degrees.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot cooler, but we are back to where we should be,” she said. “We had all that warm, moist air that helped to fuel the storms, and now things are getting back on track and kind of leveling out over the next couple of days.”
Some clouds left behind the storm system could result in patchy areas of fog Tuesday morning, especially south of Atlanta. Dense fog advisories are in effect until 9 a.m. for several Middle Georgia counties.
A few more clouds could build in by the afternoon, when showers are 20% likely, according to Deon.
The recent rain has helped to knock down pollen levels, and Deon is expecting another pollen count in the high range Tuesday. Monday’s count was 625 pollen particles per cubic meter of air. Mold activity remains extremely high, however.
Rain chances will increase later in the week as temperatures rise. By Saturday, Deon is calling for a high of 76 degrees and a 70% chance of a shower or storm.
