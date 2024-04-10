BreakingNews
US inflation up again in March in latest sign that price pressures remain elevated
Trump and traffic: Former president will be in Buckhead at noon

Former president Donald Trump. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

15 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Atlanta about 11 a.m. today for a noon fundraiser in Buckhead. Motorists can expect “intermittent road closures and parking restrictions” the U.S. Secret Service said.

The route Trump will take from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport isn’t clear and the fundraiser, at a private location, is not open to the public. Local law enforcement deferred to the Secret Service, which provided scant information.

“The U.S. Secret Service works closely with our local law enforcement partners to minimize disruptions to the public while ensuring the highest level of safety and security,” the agency said. “For security reasons, we are unable to release specific motorcade routes in advance, but the public can expect intermittent road closures and parking restrictions as part of the visit.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will have reporters at the airport and in Buckhead.

Please return for updates.

