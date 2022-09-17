ajc logo
X

Truck driver charged in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

Charles Wilkins is charged with vehicular homicide after causing a chain of crashes Friday evening while driving his tractor-trailer along Ga. 400, authorities said.

Combined ShapeCaption
Charles Wilkins is charged with vehicular homicide after causing a chain of crashes Friday evening while driving his tractor-trailer along Ga. 400, authorities said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A man driving a tractor-trailer at an “unreasonable speed” Friday evening caused a chain of crashes that left one man dead on Ga. 400, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Multiple vehicles were in the left northbound lane of the highway stopped or stopping for traffic when a loaded Freightliner tractor-trailer began approaching at a speed unsuitable for the current traffic conditions and construction zone, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said.

The truck driver, 61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming, failed to stop and struck the back of a Nissan Rogue at about 8:30 p.m., Miller said, causing a chain reaction near Browns Bridge Road. Three other vehicles were involved.

The Nissan and tractor-trailer then crossed over the median into southbound traffic. That’s when the big rig struck a Kia Sorento on the front driver’s side, Miller said.

The driver of the Kia, 65-year-old James Wright of Cumming, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers and passengers, including Wilkins, were taken to a hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening, Miller said.

Several other vehicles were damaged by flying debris, according to Miller, but no additional injuries were reported. Ga. 400 was closed in both directions for more than five hours as investigators worked the scene and authorities cleaned up debris.

Wilkins is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and following too close. He was to be taken to the Forsyth County Jail after his release from the hospital. He was not granted bond.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
This new student housing complex in downtown Athens was supposed to be dream living for UGA students. Delays in opening have turned renting at the William Athens into a nightmare. (Courtesy of www.williamathens.com)

Credit: Contributed

Delay in opening apartment complex strands UGA students
The NCR headquarters building is located in Midtown Atlanta next to the Downtown Connector. Photo taken Jan. 30, 2021. (Andy Peters / andy.peters@ajc.com)

Credit: Andy Peters

Atlanta-based Fortune 500 company NCR plans to split in two
23h ago
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison
The body of Todd Jeffrey Carrell was recovered Thursday from a plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Florida man’s body recovered from Lake Hartwell after plane crash
The body of Todd Jeffrey Carrell was recovered Thursday from a plane that crashed into Lake Hartwell on Saturday, officials said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Florida man’s body recovered from Lake Hartwell after plane crash
The Latest
Laura McKelvey of PAWS Atlanta with one of the shelter's dogs. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
8h ago
Body found in car in Newton County identified as missing woman
23h ago
3 dogs stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur in the middle of the night
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
17h ago
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top