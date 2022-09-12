BreakingNews
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County
ajc logo
X

Trial under way for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man

Bryan Keith Schmitt

Combined ShapeCaption
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Defense attorneys say victim’s death was tragic accident

The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real estate investor during a road rage dispute involving a golf ball.

Fulton County prosecutors said Bryan Keith Schmitt intentionally rammed Hamid Jahangard with his Mercedes-Benz on July 30, 2019, outside a Sandy Springs home owned by the victim.

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Combined ShapeCaption
Hamid Jahangard

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Credit: H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel obituary

Jahangard, a 60-year-old father of two, suffered a skull fracture and a mangled leg after getting caught underneath Schmitt’s 4,000-pound luxury sedan, lead prosecutor Pat Dutcher told the jury in his opening statements. He died in the hospital three days later.

Schmitt, now 51, was charged with murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault after police used a neighbor’s surveillance video and dashcam footage from a passing work truck to determine if the deadly collision was intentional.

ExplorePolice: Attorney said fight over golf ball led to death of Atlanta investor

Schmitt’s attorneys contend Jahangard’s killing was a tragic accident, and that video shows he tried to brake before fatally striking the man. Schmitt also got out of his car and tried to help the injured Jahangard, waiting with him in the driveway until paramedics arrived, they said.

“It’s a mistake he owns, a mistake he struggles with every day,” Schmitt’s attorney John Garland told the jury. He said his client was simply turning into the driveway to avoid holding up traffic and that he “had no motive to hurt, assault, murder or even scare Mr. Jahangard.”

At the scene, Schmitt told Sandy Springs officers he was driving past the River Valley Road home about 5:30 p.m. when he saw Jahangard “make a throwing motion” and heard something hit his car. That’s when he turned around to confront Jahangard and inspect his Mercedes for damage, he said.

Jahangard had been bouncing a golf ball in the driveway as he talked on the phone with his brother and waited for some painters to arrive, prosecutors acknowledged. His tenant was moving out that day, and the investor planned to list his property for sale.

His brother would later tell police he heard an angry man shouting at Jahangard on the other end of the line, records show.

“I did not throw anything, sir. Get out of my face,” Manoucher Jahangard said he heard his brother say before the line got disconnected. The brothers had been business partners for more than three decades.

On the first day of trial, jurors were repeatedly shown surveillance footage of Schmitt idling in the street before abruptly cranking his wheel left and accelerating into the driveway, running over Jahangard. Dutcher said the entire confrontation between the men lasted just 20 seconds.

ExploreAttorney charged in deadly road-rage incident released from jail

The prosecution said it would focus on conflicting statements Schmitt gave investigators at the scene and in the days that followed. Schmitt told Sandy Springs police Officer John Head that Jahangard threw a trashcan into the path of his car as he pulled into the driveway that day, the officer testified, but surveillance video never showed that.

At the scene, Schmitt told police he swerved to avoid hitting the green bin, striking another trashcan in the process. That’s when he noticed Jahangard lying on the concrete and bleeding from his ears, he said, speculating the man must have “lost his footing and fell down.”

A storm in Sandy Springs that afternoon washed away much of the blood evidence before investigators could process the scene.

A golf ball was found in the yard of the home across the street, but Schmitt acknowledged there didn’t appear to be any new damage to his vehicle. Garland, his defense attorney, said his client didn’t know that when he made the decision to turn around.

He wasn’t initially charged and was even allowed to drive home from the scene in his car. But investigators would later later come to Schmitt’s house after Jahangard’s daughter tracked her father’s cellphone to an address about two miles from the crash.

Head, the Sandy Springs officer, testified that Jahangard’s cellphone was located underneath Schmitt’s driver side windshield wiper. Schmitt had no idea it was there, he said.

The murder trial is expected to last several days.

About the Author

Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks
Marquez Smith is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 15-year-old daughter and the mother's boyfriend during a custody exchange Sunday evening, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange1h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) leaves the field after losing against the New Orleans Saints 27-26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: No-fun Sunday! Falcons blow a lead! Braves, too!
4h ago
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
6h ago
Updated from a classic 15th-century drama, the Alliance’s “Everybody” (continuing through Oct. 2) features Deidrie Henry. (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney)

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Everybody’ sends Alliance’s Booth off with a bang
7h ago
Updated from a classic 15th-century drama, the Alliance’s “Everybody” (continuing through Oct. 2) features Deidrie Henry. (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney)

Credit: Greg Mooney

‘Everybody’ sends Alliance’s Booth off with a bang
7h ago
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play
6h ago
The Latest
Authorities in Walton County are investigating an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon along Ga. 11, according to the sheriff's office.

BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County
25m ago
Slain Cobb County deputies remembered as heroes
1h ago
Cops: Newton man kills child’s mother, her boyfriend during custody exchange
1h ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
23h ago
Live updates: No more marmalade sandwiches as queen tribute
1h ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top