Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire that burns home in DeKalb

A falling tree knocked down power lines in a DeKalb County neighborhood, sparking a fire that damaged a home Monday morning, according to officials.
The tree came down in the front yard of a home in the Medlock Park neighborhood on Willivee Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m., DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. The area is not far from North Druid Hills Road.
A woman in the home rushed outside to investigate the loud noise and then realized her house was on fire.
The tree didn’t damage any homes, Daniels said, but in bringing down the power lines it cut the entrance cables, which caused the fire.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported, but two rooms were damaged, Daniels said. Some pine straw across the street from the burning home also caught on fire, but those flames were contained to that area.
About the Author