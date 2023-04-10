X

Tree falls on power lines, sparks fire that burns home in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
4 minutes ago

A falling tree knocked down power lines in a DeKalb County neighborhood, sparking a fire that damaged a home Monday morning, according to officials.

The tree came down in the front yard of a home in the Medlock Park neighborhood on Willivee Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m., DeKalb fire spokesperson Capt. Jaeson Daniels said. The area is not far from North Druid Hills Road.

A woman in the home rushed outside to investigate the loud noise and then realized her house was on fire.

The tree didn’t damage any homes, Daniels said, but in bringing down the power lines it cut the entrance cables, which caused the fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported, but two rooms were damaged, Daniels said. Some pine straw across the street from the burning home also caught on fire, but those flames were contained to that area.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 3 shot near Phipps Plaza in attempted robbery on Easter Sunday4h ago

Business that was impetus for Georgia’s ‘yacht tax break’ sold for $100M
6h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
2h ago

Credit: AP

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville bank
17m ago

Credit: AP

Police: 4 killed in shooting at downtown Louisville bank
17m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: The soaring Braves slog through a sobering weekend
4h ago
The Latest

WATCH: Gwinnett police release video of cashier fighting off armed robber
15m ago
Police: Gwinnett officer hits, kills pedestrian in Norcross
2h ago
Man shot at DeKalb car wash dies after being driven to Popeyes, police say
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Explainer: How two ousted Tennessee legislators could be reappointed
4h ago
Tornado 25 years ago brought deadly destruction to Dunwoody
Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top