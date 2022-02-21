Transgender woman awarded $1.5M for Atlanta officer’s false drug arrest

City and police officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the judgment.

In his written judgment last week, Judge William Ray said the case highlighted two “injustices” at the hands of APD. During the trial, Henry testified that he “always” arrested anyone caught jaywalking.

“For one thing, any arrest, even for a low-level offense like jaywalking, can seriously disrupt a person’s life, including by making it harder for him or her to obtain employment,” Ray wrote. “Beyond that, the time it takes for an officer to arrest someone for jaywalking arguably could be better spent on more pressing activities, such as addressing violent crimes, which seem so prevalent in recent times, or with engaging with the community.”

Ray also said a “point system” for officers used to evaluate their job performance could create “perverse incentives.”

“Consider an officer who is at the end of his shift and has not yet hit that day’s points target; rather than writing a citation for someone speeding on the highway (or jaywalking across the street), it would seem the officer might be tempted to instead arrest that person for just a couple extra points,” the judge said.