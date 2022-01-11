Man beaten by Gwinnett officers reaches $400,000 settlement

The county declined to comment on the settlement Tuesday.

The case was terminated in December, court records show, and last week, the Gwinnett County Commission approved paying the settlement. The lawsuit accused Gwinnett police leaders of ignoring a pattern of excessive force and falsified reports involving the two officers.

A grand jury indicted both officers in the assault. Bongiovanni pleaded no contest in 2019 to aggravated assault and was sentenced to six months in a jail work-release program, followed by five months of house arrest.

Caption Former Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, left, and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department) Caption Former Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni, left, and Master Police Officer Robert McDonald. (Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department)

McDonald was convicted by a jury and sentenced to 10 years’ probation with the first 11 months on house arrest.

Hollins’ attorneys Justin Miller and Chris Stewart said in an emailed statement the settlement brings closure for their client.

“We are pleased that Gwinnett County has opted to resolve the lawsuit brought by Demetrius Hollins,” Stewart and Miller said. “This settlement, which represents the final chapter in the quest for justice for Mr. Hollins, is one of the largest in Gwinnett County history for an incident of this nature. We will continue to hold officers and their departments accountable when they violate their oath to protect and serve their constituents.”