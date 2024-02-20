TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down East-West Connector in Cobb

All lanes are closed on the East-West Connector after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cobb County, causing headaches for drivers during the morning commute.
The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the roadway near Hicks Road, according to the Cobb County Department of Transportation. Cobb police confirmed their officers were working a wreck involving three vehicles.
“One of the vehicles is a tractor-trailer that has flipped over, blocking multiple lanes,” Cobb police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said. “Uniform patrol is handling the situation, and no injuries have been reported at this time.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Terry Gabbard said both he and his wife were in bed that morning when they were awakened by a loud noise about 1500 feet away from their home. He said the sound of another wreck happened after that.
“We really didn’t know what it was,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “And then the second crash was a bit after. It wasn’t right away, which was surprising.”
COBB CO - All lanes blocked on East-West Connector at Hicks Rd. (mm 0) due to a crash.— 511 GA - A Service of Georgia DOT (@511Georgia) February 20, 2024
Expect delays | Est. end time: 8:45 am #ATLtraffic #CobbCounty
Call 511 for updates and follow the incident here: https://t.co/2jOAe2BZXk pic.twitter.com/rWk30UD8gl
The Georgia Department of Transportation said emergency personnel were on the scene. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.