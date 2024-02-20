TRAFFIC ALERT | Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down East-West Connector in Cobb

All lanes are closed on the East-West Connector after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cobb County, causing headaches for drivers during the morning commute.

The crash was reported before 7 a.m. on the roadway near Hicks Road, according to the Cobb County Department of Transportation. Cobb police confirmed their officers were working a wreck involving three vehicles.

“One of the vehicles is a tractor-trailer that has flipped over, blocking multiple lanes,” Cobb police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said. “Uniform patrol is handling the situation, and no injuries have been reported at this time.”