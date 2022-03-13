Hamburger icon
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 crash closes westbound lanes in Douglas County

All westbound lanes on I-20 were blocked in Douglas County Sunday morning after a major crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

A major crash has shut down all westbound lanes on I-20 in Douglas County on Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly after 9:15 a.m. at Thornton Road, according to GDOT. It’s expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area and use U.S. 78 into Lithia Springs as an alternate route, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Authorities have not said whether there are any injuries, but GDOT reported that emergency personnel are at the scene.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

