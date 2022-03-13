TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 crash closes westbound lanes in Douglas County

A major crash has shut down all westbound lanes on I-20 in Douglas County on Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The crash was reported shortly after 9:15 a.m. at Thornton Road, according to GDOT. It’s expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m.
Commuters are encouraged to avoid the area and use U.S. 78 into Lithia Springs as an alternate route, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Authorities have not said whether there are any injuries, but GDOT reported that emergency personnel are at the scene.
