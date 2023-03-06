TRAFFIC ALERT: Hours-long cleanup expected after injury crash on Ga. 400

The pressurized gas canisters scattered across the highway, according to Forsyth fire spokesman Division Chief Jason Shivers, but there was no danger of a gas leak and a hazardous materials team is on the scene monitoring the cleanup.

The crash also involved a small car occupied by two women, Shivers said. The passenger was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries, while the driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was considered stable, according to Shivers. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.