TRAFFIC ALERT: Hours-long cleanup expected after injury crash on Ga. 400

Second sports betting bill fails in Georgia Senate
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Gas canister truck crash leaves 1 critical but no hazmat risk

Three people were injured, including a woman flown to a hospital who was considered critical, in a Monday morning crash on Ga. 400 South involving a truck carrying multiple types of gas canisters, Forsyth County officials said.

The pressurized gas canisters scattered across the highway, according to Forsyth fire spokesman Division Chief Jason Shivers, but there was no danger of a gas leak and a hazardous materials team is on the scene monitoring the cleanup.

The crash also involved a small car occupied by two women, Shivers said. The passenger was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries, while the driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was considered stable, according to Shivers. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash took place on Ga. 400 South just north of Pindley Road, Shivers said. Traffic has been backed up in both directions since the wreck happened before 10 a.m. Shivers said the cleanup is expected to take hours.

When fire and rescue crews responded, they were forced to shut down all southbound lanes to get the women out of their car, Shivers said. The gas canister truck had come to rest on top of their small car, and Shivers said extrication “took quite some time.”

The northbound lanes have been reopened and only one southbound lane remains blocked, though serious delays remain, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Online data from the Georgia Department of Transportation shows an anticipated end time for the incident of 12:15 p.m.

Officials have not shared further information about the incident, including the identities of any of the crash victims or who may have been at fault. The Forsyth sheriff’s office is investigating the crash, Shivers said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

