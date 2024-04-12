TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal crash shuts down Buford Highway in DeKalb

Two people were killed Friday in a crash on Buford Highway, shutting down the busy road near I-285 in Doraville, authorities said.
The wreck happened around 11:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, city spokeswoman Emily Heenan said. In addition to the two killed, two others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Heenan added.
The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates that the stretch of Buford Highway between Shallowford Road and Park Avenue will be closed until around 4 p.m. Motorists should use Peachtree Boulevard until officials remove the vehicles and debris.
According to footage from Channel 2 Action News, the impact of the crash knocked a front tire off a Chevrolet Silverado. A black Mazda sedan could be seen next to that truck.
Authorities told the news station that the Mazda was traveling south on Buford Highway toward the Perimeter when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck the Chevy truck head-on.
There were four people inside the Mazda who had to be extricated by law enforcement, Heenan said. The driver and one passenger were injured, while the others were killed, she added.
The driver of the truck was said to be stable.
The Georgia State Patrol will be handling the investigation.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author