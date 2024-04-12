TRAFFIC ALERT | Fatal crash shuts down Buford Highway in DeKalb

Two people were killed Friday in a crash on Buford Highway, shutting down the busy road near I-285 in Doraville, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 11:40 a.m. and involved two vehicles, city spokeswoman Emily Heenan said. In addition to the two killed, two others were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition, Heenan added.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates that the stretch of Buford Highway between Shallowford Road and Park Avenue will be closed until around 4 p.m. Motorists should use Peachtree Boulevard until officials remove the vehicles and debris.