TRAFFIC ALERT | Crashes causing backups on I-285 West, I-85 South in DeKalb

Separate crashes are causing traffic nightmares at the top northeast corner of the Perimeter at the start of Thursday morning’s commute.
The largest blockage is on I-285 West at Buford Highway, where a big rig caught fire, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The crash happened around shortly before 5 a.m. and is also affecting the I-85 South ramp to I-285 West.
Another crash that happened around the same time is causing jams on I-85 South at Pleasantdale Road. Some lanes have been closed as crews clear the site.
“That has caused bumper-to-bumper conditions,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.
Commuters should avoid the area. Buford Highway, Peachtree Boulevard or I-85 to Ga. 400 are good alternates.
