TRAFFIC ALERT | Crashes causing backups on I-285 West, I-85 South in DeKalb
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crashes causing backups on I-285 West, I-85 South in DeKalb

A crash on I-285 West at Buford Highway is blocking the ramp from I-85 South onto the westbound Perimeter on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

By
Updated 14 minutes ago

Separate crashes are causing traffic nightmares at the top northeast corner of the Perimeter at the start of Thursday morning’s commute.

The largest blockage is on I-285 West at Buford Highway, where a big rig caught fire, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. The crash happened around shortly before 5 a.m. and is also affecting the I-85 South ramp to I-285 West.

Another crash that happened around the same time is causing jams on I-85 South at Pleasantdale Road. Some lanes have been closed as crews clear the site.

“That has caused bumper-to-bumper conditions,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.

Commuters should avoid the area. Buford Highway, Peachtree Boulevard or I-85 to Ga. 400 are good alternates.

