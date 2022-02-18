Hamburger icon
TRAFFIC ALERT: Busy NW Atlanta road shut down after wreck damages gas meter

The crash took place on Howell Mill Road at Beck Street, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a tweet. The intersection is flanked by a gas station, Willy’s Mexicana Grill and Chick-fil-A.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A busy road in northwest Atlanta is shut down and multiple businesses had to be evacuated after a car crash damaged a gas meter, officials said Friday.

The crash took place on Howell Mill Road at Beck Street, Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a tweet. The stretch of Howell Mill Road just off I-75 is a heavily traveled commercial area that typically sees a big lunch rush.

Officials have not said how many cars were involved in the crash or how many buildings had to be evacuated. The Beck Street intersection is flanked by a gas station, Willy’s Mexicana Grill and Chick-fil-A.

Emergency medical personnel were at the scene providing treatment to a person on a stretcher, but officials have not released any information about injuries.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

