TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes of I-20 West closed in Douglasville

A crash has all lanes shut down of I-20 West in Douglasville on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. It is located just east of Lee Road or Exit 41.

Back-ups are piling up quickly and stretching back past Thornton Road as of 5:30 a.m., according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. That is over three miles of standstill traffic as heavy first responder presence is at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the crash or whether any injuries have been reported.

Riverside Parkway is the last chance to exit before hitting the jam, WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said. Go north and use Veterans Memorial Highway as an alternate to avoid I-20 West.

