TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Clayton County

One person was killed in a three-vehicle wreck in Clayton County on Monday morning that has shut down a busy road, police confirmed.
The crash took place on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane just after 5:30 a.m., according to Clayton police. Tara Boulevard’s northbound lanes are shut down as the crash is being investigated.
The crash involved an Xfinity work van, a Toyota Camry and a Jeep Laredo, which went off the road and flipped in a wooded area. One person in the Camry was killed, according to police officers at the scene.
Multiple people were taken to hospitals, all with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
By 8 a.m. Monday, two crumpled vehicles and debris were still in the road at the crash site and investigators were seen collecting evidence.
No other details were provided by police about the circumstances of the crash or the victims. We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.
