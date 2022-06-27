TRAFFIC ALERT: 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Clayton County

The crash took place on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane just after 5:30 a.m., according to Clayton police. Tara Boulevard’s northbound lanes are shut down as the crash is being investigated.

The crash involved an Xfinity work van, a Toyota Camry and a Jeep Laredo, which went off the road and flipped in a wooded area. One person in the Camry was killed, according to police officers at the scene.