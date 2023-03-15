Tow truck operator at I-85 crash site in Coweta killed by alleged DUI driver

That driver, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Thornton, swerved to the right to avoid striking the fire engines and lost control of the car, the GSP said. The Honda began rotating counterclockwise toward the left side emergency lane, where it struck Bowden. He died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

Thornton was arrested on an outstanding warrant, investigators said. He was also charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, Move Over Law violation, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and driving too fast for conditions, the State Patrol said.

“Sheriff Lenn Wood extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the male who lost his life this morning,” the Coweta sheriff said in a news release. “We are extremely thankful the deputy involved was cleared from the hospital and will be fine.”

The sheriff’s office reminded drivers about Georgia’s “Move Over Law” that requires drivers to move over a lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is stopped on the highway.

“If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down instead and be prepared to stop,” the sheriff’s office said.