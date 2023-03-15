BreakingNews
Tow truck operator at I-85 crash site in Coweta killed by alleged DUI driver

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

A tow truck operator was killed early Wednesday while assisting with a separate crash on I-85 in Coweta County, the sheriff’s office said.

A trooper with the Georgia State Patrol was also involved in the crash but escaped serious injury, according to investigators.

Around 7 a.m., Coweta deputies were assisting the State Patrol with a crash at mile marker 40 when the tow truck operator, 49-year-old Toby Bowden, was hit, the sheriff’s office said. The GSP trooper was standing next to the tow truck driver and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The troopers’ investigation revealed the left lane and left side emergency lane were blocked by two fire engines with their emergency lights activated assisting with a crash that had previously occurred,” the State Patrol said in a statement. “A tow truck driver, who was assisting with the previous crash, was standing on the left side emergency lane north of the fire engines.”

ExploreDriver arrested, accused of hitting construction workers in Marietta while drunk

Investigators believe the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic was traveling too fast as he approached the fire engines and was driving under the influence.

That driver, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Thornton, swerved to the right to avoid striking the fire engines and lost control of the car, the GSP said. The Honda began rotating counterclockwise toward the left side emergency lane, where it struck Bowden. He died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

Thornton was arrested on an outstanding warrant, investigators said. He was also charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, Move Over Law violation, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and driving too fast for conditions, the State Patrol said.

“Sheriff Lenn Wood extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the male who lost his life this morning,” the Coweta sheriff said in a news release. “We are extremely thankful the deputy involved was cleared from the hospital and will be fine.”

The sheriff’s office reminded drivers about Georgia’s “Move Over Law” that requires drivers to move over a lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is stopped on the highway.

“If traffic is too heavy to move over safely, the law requires drivers to slow down instead and be prepared to stop,” the sheriff’s office said.

