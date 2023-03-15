Driver arrested, accused of hitting construction workers in Marietta while drunk

The two workers, both employed by Southeast Bridge Florida Corporation, had gotten out of their vehicle to set up a traffic directional board for a lane closure on Roswell Road when they were hit around 1:45 a.m., according to police.

One of the workers, Jimmy Varraza, remained in critical condition Wednesday at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. The second man, Oscar Aguilar, was released from the hospital and is recovering.

A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east and failed to yield to the lane closure and struck both the message board and the workers, according to authorities. The Jetta didn’t belong to Branch, but to one of his friends, police said.

The front two tires on the Jetta were bald, the arrest warrant states, and the rear two had been over-inflated to 70 PSI — more than twice the normal pressure.

Branch was being held without bond Wednesday at the Cobb County jail.

