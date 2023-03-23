X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm and breezy with no rain

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

You might need a light jacket or sweater this morning if mild temperatures aren’t your cup of tea, but you definitely won’t need it this afternoon.

Temperatures are starting off mild in the 40s and 50s across North Georgia Thursday.

“Really for the foreseeable future, temperatures are going to stay on the milder side,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “It is possible many spots saw our last spring freeze a couple of days ago.”

By noon, temperatures will warm up into the 70s and top out near 80 by late afternoon, he said.

“These temperatures are much more like the start of May than the end of March,” he said.

Average highs for this time of year in Atlanta are around 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tomorrow will bring even warmer temperatures, with the morning low staying in the mid-60s and the afternoon high climbing into the low-to-mid-80s.

It’ll stay dry through Friday, but rain moves back in by Saturday morning. It is part of a line of severe weather that is developing in the West and will affect parts of Mississippi and Alabama tomorrow.

By Saturday afternoon, though, some sunshine should be breaking through the clouds. Sunday will bring another chance of rain later in the day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

