THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Warm and breezy with no rain

Average highs for this time of year in Atlanta are around 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Tomorrow will bring even warmer temperatures, with the morning low staying in the mid-60s and the afternoon high climbing into the low-to-mid-80s.

It’ll stay dry through Friday, but rain moves back in by Saturday morning. It is part of a line of severe weather that is developing in the West and will affect parts of Mississippi and Alabama tomorrow.

By Saturday afternoon, though, some sunshine should be breaking through the clouds. Sunday will bring another chance of rain later in the day.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.