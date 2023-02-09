X
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers ushering in chillier weather

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

After a few sun-filled days, scattered showers are back in the forecast for Thursday in North Georgia.

But “we are not going to take away the nice weather all at once. We’re gonna kinda ease into this,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

Temperatures will stay mild as a weakening line of rain slowly moves across the area ahead of a cold front, according to the forecast. There is a chance of a few rumbles of thunder, but Monahan said no severe weather is anticipated.

The same system will bring in more scattered showers Friday and heavier rain over the weekend.

Temperatures will start to fall Friday, with a high topping out in the upper 50s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to stay in the low 50s and upper 40s with lows will dip down into the 30s for both days.

With the colder temperatures, there is a chance of a wintry mix in the higher elevations Saturday night, Monahan said.

Monday, the sun is expected to return.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

