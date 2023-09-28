THURSDAY’S WEATHER | ‘More sunshine, a bit warmer’

BreakingNews
Dress in layers today because it’s a cool start in metro Atlanta, but it’ll slowly warm up to near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Morning temperatures are in the 50s and 60s across the region on Thursday, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning, and it’ll stay mild through the lunch hour, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. Things warm up quickly as the clouds clear out in the afternoon.

“So more sunshine, a bit warmer — that’ll be our big story for today,” Monahan said.

Today’s high will climb up to about 79 degrees in the city with just a 10% chance of rain.

“A really nice late September afternoon as we finish off the day,” Monahan said.

The warm, sunny trend will stick with us through the weekend, too. Highs will stay in the mid 80s and little-to-no rain is in the forecast through the middle of next week.

