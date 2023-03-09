X
THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Don’t forget a sweater and rain gear today

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After a bit of a dry spell the last few days, we’re finally getting some showers in metro Atlanta to wash off our pollen-coated cars this afternoon.

Thursday morning is starting off dry, but around noon, rain clouds will start spreading over the area, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said. Showers are expected to pick up in intensity throughout the afternoon and stick around overnight into Friday morning.

The rain should be gone by midday Friday, making way for a mostly sunny, although chilly, Saturday.

Highs will remain in the mid-to-low 60s for the next several days, a return to more seasonable temperatures.

Rain will make a comeback on Sunday, when “another system that’s going to be coming out in the Gulf of Mexico” is expected to arrive in the area, Kramlich said.

“This one could have some energy with it,” she said. “There’s potential that we can maybe see some severe storms on Sunday, Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening.”

