X
Dark Mode Toggle

Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

National & World News
1 hour ago
It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — It’s Groundhog Day and people are waiting to learn whether a furry critter in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

People will gather Thursday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. According to folklore, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, spring comes early.

The “inner circle” is a group of local dignitaries who are responsible for planning the events, as well as feeding and caring for Phil himself.

The annual event in Punxsutawney originated from a German legend about a furry rodent. Officials in the community — which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh — are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors comes out for the event, which will also be livestreamed.

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organizers said.

The 2021 forecast called for six more weeks of winter.

While Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he’s certainly not the only one. New York City’s Staten Island Chuck will also make his prediction Thursday during an event at the Staten Island Zoo.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta mayor regrets leaving room for training center ‘disinformation’12h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene ignites furor at first House hearing
19h ago

Credit: RON JOHNSON

Rivian announces 2nd round of layoffs within 7 months
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia picks up 5-star 2024 commit on otherwise quiet signing day
11h ago

A year later, the Kemp-Dickens reset is in full swing with two working closely
The Latest
Prosecutors: 2 moved into ailing man's home, stole millions
15m ago
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
18m ago
Taiwan's Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Misunderstood coyotes did not evolve to eat your pets, expert says
20h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top