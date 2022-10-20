THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Another cold start to the day, but warmer temps in store

While the city is waking up to a mild 40 degrees, much of the metro area and north Georgia are at or below freezing, with some higher elevation areas in the mid- to high-20s. A freeze warning is in effect again until about 10 a.m.

“Spend as much time inside if you can,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ve kind of dipped into winter temperatures ... (but) the warmup is right around the corner.”