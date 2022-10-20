THURSDAY’S WEATHER: Another cold start to the day, but warmer temps in store

It’s another cold morning for metro Atlanta, with temperatures well below average, but milder temperatures are creeping in for the rest of the week.
While the city is waking up to a mild 40 degrees, much of the metro area and north Georgia are at or below freezing, with some higher elevation areas in the mid- to high-20s. A freeze warning is in effect again until about 10 a.m.
“Spend as much time inside if you can,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “We’ve kind of dipped into winter temperatures ... (but) the warmup is right around the corner.”
The average high for this time of year in Atlanta is 73 degrees, about 13 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s high of 60 degrees.
With an expected high of 64 degrees, Thursday won’t be much warmer, but the rest of the week and weekend have a warming trend in store, with highs in the 70s and sunny skies. Although, the mornings will still be chilly.
No rain is in the forecast at least until early next week, Monahan said.
About the Author