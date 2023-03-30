X

THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of storms this weekend

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta Thursday, but the rest of the day will be warm and full of sunshine.

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for much of North Georgia ahead of daybreak. The high today is expected to top out in the mid-70s as incoming winds shift to the South, bringing in warmer air, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

Skies are clear today, and no rain is in the forecast. That changes tomorrow, with a 30% chance of isolated showers later in the day.

The chance of rain increases Saturday when a weakening line of severe storms starts to roll into the area from the northwest, Kramlich said. But it won’t be anything like what we saw over the weekend when severe weather moved across the state and brought damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and tornadoes to parts of northwest Georgia, including one that decimated a neighborhood near West Point.

“The greatest threat with this is going to be for damaging wind gusts,” Kramlich said, adding that there is a chance of a brief spin-up tornado, but the risk is very low by the time the system reaches Georgia.

By Sunday, storm clouds clear out for a nice, sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Winners and losers of the 2023 Georgia legislative session55m ago

Credit: AP

Georgia voucher bill came close to passing but lacked enough GOP votes
7h ago

Credit: Bill Torpy

Development plan continues for Bartow’s 14,000-acre ‘Yellowstone’
59m ago

Credit: AP

DeSantis to visit Cobb gun store that’s a favorite of GOP contenders
1h ago

Credit: AP

DeSantis to visit Cobb gun store that’s a favorite of GOP contenders
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Spring travel squeezing airports, airlines as summer surge looms
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

DeKalb police investigate shooting at Gresham Park apartment complex
20m ago
Report of man with gun at Douglas school leads to fatal shootout at nearby home
10h ago
Henry County man sentenced to life for killing pregnant teen, her boyfriend
13h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates from Georgia legislature’s final day
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
21h ago
Paddle Georgia 2023 offers relaxing trip through state history
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top