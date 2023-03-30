THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of storms this weekend

Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for much of North Georgia ahead of daybreak. The high today is expected to top out in the mid-70s as incoming winds shift to the South, bringing in warmer air, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.

Skies are clear today, and no rain is in the forecast. That changes tomorrow, with a 30% chance of isolated showers later in the day.