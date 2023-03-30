THURSDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Another beautiful day’ ahead of storms this weekend

It’s another chilly morning in metro Atlanta Thursday, but the rest of the day will be warm and full of sunshine.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for much of North Georgia ahead of daybreak. The high today is expected to top out in the mid-70s as incoming winds shift to the South, bringing in warmer air, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich.
Skies are clear today, and no rain is in the forecast. That changes tomorrow, with a 30% chance of isolated showers later in the day.
The chance of rain increases Saturday when a weakening line of severe storms starts to roll into the area from the northwest, Kramlich said. But it won’t be anything like what we saw over the weekend when severe weather moved across the state and brought damaging winds, hail, localized flooding and tornadoes to parts of northwest Georgia, including one that decimated a neighborhood near West Point.
“The greatest threat with this is going to be for damaging wind gusts,” Kramlich said, adding that there is a chance of a brief spin-up tornado, but the risk is very low by the time the system reaches Georgia.
By Sunday, storm clouds clear out for a nice, sunny day with highs in the low 70s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
