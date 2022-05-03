‘This is ridiculous’: 2 dead in separate East Point shootings in 4 days

Investigators said they were able to determine that the shooting was a result of a botched drug deal.

“Somebody showed up to buy drugs, other person decided they were gonna rob them or vice versa, and gunshots rang out,” East Point police spokesman Capt. Allyn Glover told the AJC.

Authorities said they are working through strong leads in the case, and Glover said the department is hoping to identify a suspect soon.

The fatal shooting Tuesday was the ninth homicide this year in East Point. There were three homicides in April.

“We don’t want any kind of homicide. This is ridiculous,” Buchanan said. “But every person that has been shot, with the exception of one, they knew each other.”

On April 22, 26-year-old Tanasia Conwell was found shot at an East Point recording studio and later died in the hospital, police said. Investigators believe she knew the person who shot her.

Just over a week prior, 23-year-old Mohamed Lamine Toure was found lying on the street unresponsive next to a maroon Mercedes sedan in the 4100 block of Washington Road, an incident report obtained by the AJC on Tuesday shows. He was taken to Grady hospital and later died.

