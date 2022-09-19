‘They are not going to let me go:’ Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia

According to the daughter, Collier only had her driver’s license and a debit card with her. She also told officers Collier had left the house in a rented black Chrysler Pacifica because her own car was damaged from a wreck.

About 12:30 p.m. the following day, Habersham County dispatch was contacted by a Sirius XM Service representative, who received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person out of Clarke County was in the area of Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, according to the Habersham sheriff’s office.

Deputies, alongside a K-9 unit, went to the location to search for the missing person and found a red tote bag and a partially burned blue tarp. The body of a woman was also found down an embankment, near the bag and tarp, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, the sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Deborah Collier.

The Habersham coroner’s office eventually took Collier’s body to the GBI for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office said Monday they have processed the rented Chrysler, executed numerous search warrants and conducted interviews in Habersham and Clarke counties.

No information has been released about Collier’s cause of death, and no arrests have been made.