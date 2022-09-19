ajc logo
‘They are not going to let me go:’ Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia

Debbie Collier was reported missing fromAthens-Clarke County on Sept. 10 and found dead the following day in Habersham County, authorities said.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Incident report says victim’s daughter contacted police after receiving alarming message

After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.

Less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than an hour north of her home in Habersham County, the sheriff’s office said.

Police met with Collier’s husband Sept. 10 shortly after 6 p.m. at their Athens home, where he told an officer he had not seen his wife since the night before, an incident report obtained Monday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. When he left for work that morning, Collier’s car was still in the driveway and he assumed she had been home, he told the officer.

The woman’s daughter told police that about 3:15 p.m. that day, Collier sent her $2,385 through Venmo with the message, “They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door,” according to the report.

Collier’s daughter told officers the message worried her, so she tried calling her mother, but no one picked up.

According to the daughter, Collier only had her driver’s license and a debit card with her. She also told officers Collier had left the house in a rented black Chrysler Pacifica because her own car was damaged from a wreck.

About 12:30 p.m. the following day, Habersham County dispatch was contacted by a Sirius XM Service representative, who received an alert that the vehicle of a missing person out of Clarke County was in the area of Ga. 15 and Victory Home Lane, according to the Habersham sheriff’s office.

Deputies, alongside a K-9 unit, went to the location to search for the missing person and found a red tote bag and a partially burned blue tarp. The body of a woman was also found down an embankment, near the bag and tarp, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, the sheriff’s office said the body was identified as Deborah Collier.

The Habersham coroner’s office eventually took Collier’s body to the GBI for an autopsy. The sheriff’s office said Monday they have processed the rented Chrysler, executed numerous search warrants and conducted interviews in Habersham and Clarke counties.

No information has been released about Collier’s cause of death, and no arrests have been made.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

