Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over

The Georgia Department of Public Safety’s newest vehicle is a semi truck with flashing blue lights and sirens.

“It is an authorized emergency vehicle and the driver is a state officer and if he saw someone driving recklessly, he could pull them over,” Sgt. Chasen Woodie told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The truck and the trailer it hauls likely won’t be used for traffic duty, though. They’re designed to help teach young drivers better skills to avoid wrecks on state roads, Woodie said.

Purchased with funds from a federal grant, the truck is the first of its kind for a state law enforcement agency. Inside the trailer is a high-tech area with six simulators to practice driving skills, Woodie said.

“They can actually see the point of view of a truck driver,” he said.

Plus, drivers can practice driving in rain or snow and being prepared for anything while behind the wheel, like a dog running into the road. The department’s Motor Carrier Compliance Division will oversee the educational vehicle.

On Tuesday, the semi and trailer traveled to Valdosta State University, Woodie said. Other schools can contact the DPS to have the semi brought to campuses around the state, he said.

For drivers who spot the semi on the road, it’s still wise to follow the traffic laws. The semi’s driver can always radio for other troopers to handle reckless drivers.