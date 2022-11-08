Texas man gets life sentence in Cobb for assaulting, raping girlfriend in 2020

Fredrick Donyell Woodard, 40, of Arlington, was found guilty Oct. 28 of rape, aggravated assault by strangulation, battery and harassing communications, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady said in a news release. The charges were the result of Woodard harassing the 25-year-old victim over the course of several days in June 2020, culminating with the assault and rape.

For several days, the victim got nearly 70 “menacing” text messages and phone calls from Woodard, Broady said. She finally agreed to meet with Woodard in the hopes of calming him down.